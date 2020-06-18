UrduPoint.com
Qantas Cuts International Flights Until October

Thu 18th June 2020

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Australian flag-carrier Qantas on Thursday said it had cut all international flights until late October, except those to New Zealand, as border restrictions look set to remain in force.

The decision comes after Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham said overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year.

"With Australia's borders set to remain closed for some time, we have cancelled most international flights until late October," a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement.

"We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand." Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions after successfully suppressing its spread to relatively low numbers.

New Zealand broke a 24-day run with no new cases on Tuesday after it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.

A special arrangement could be made for some travellers, such as overseas students, but international tourism was not likely in the near future, Birmingham told Australia's Today Show on Thursday morning.

"In terms of letting tourism and travel just open up freely again, I think that's quite some way off," he said.

The comments come after he urged Australians to holiday locally, to help replace some of theAus$45.2 billion (US$31 billion) international tourism nets the country every year.

More Stories From World

