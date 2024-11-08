Qantas Plane Returns To Australia Airport Due To 'engine Failure'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A Qantas plane made an emergency landing Friday due to engine failure soon after taking off from Australia's Sydney Airport, sparking a grassfire on a nearby runway and causing several flights to be diverted.
The Qantas flight, QF520, was bound for Brisbane and was circling for a "short period of time" before landing safely at Sydney Airport, Qantas Chief Pilot Captain Richard Tobiano said in a statement.
"Qantas engineers have conducted a preliminary inspection of the engine and confirmed it was a contained engine failure," the airline said.
"While customers would have heard a loud bang, there was not an explosion."
The plane was a Boeing 737, a Qantas spokesperson said.
Airservices Australia, the government's aviation regulator, said the engine failure caused "a grass area adjacent to the runway to catch fire", which was extinguished by firefighters.
The Airservices' National Operations Management Centre enacted a 47-minute ground stop at Sydney Airport to ensure the plane could land as quickly as possible, the regulator said in a statement, adding that no one was injured.
Plane passenger Georgina Lewis was onboard the flight and said she heard a "bang".
"One of the engines appeared to have gone. The pilot came on 10 minutes later to explain that they had a problem with a right-hand engine on take-off," she told local outlet Channel Nine.
Another passenger Mark Willacy, a journalist with Australia's national broadcaster ABC, said the plane struggled to get airborne following the "loud bang" noise.
"That big bang as the wheels were leaving the ground and the shudder, that was like nothing I have ever felt," he told ABC.
"When we landed there was a lot of applause and cheering amongst the passengers."
Tobiano of Qantas said acknowledged that it would have been a "distressing experience for customers", adding that the airline would conduct an investigation.
The airport was fully operational on Friday evening after 11 domestic flights were cancelled and four diverted, a Sydney Airport spokesperson said.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
More Stories From World
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged12 minutes ago
-
Boxing club helps fight Greenland's suicide scourge22 minutes ago
-
Japanese organ builder 'honoured' to restore voice of Notre Dame42 minutes ago
-
China passes energy law to 'promote carbon neutrality'42 minutes ago
-
US Capitol rioters await Trump pardons52 minutes ago
-
Trump makes first cabinet pick, eyes Putin talks1 hour ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged2 hours ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged2 hours ago
-
Biden vows peaceful White House handover, Trump eyes Putin talks2 hours ago
-
Chinese intercropping tech helps Pakistan ease cotton crisis: Expert2 hours ago
-
UN highlights continued suffering of civilians hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza, Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Post-fire Notre Dame prepares to regain past glory2 hours ago