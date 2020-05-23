UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qardash's Arrest Will Help Trace IS Funding - Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Service

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:37 AM

Qardash's Arrest Will Help Trace IS Funding - Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Service

The arrest of Abdullah Qardash, one of the senior leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and a possible successor to ex-leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, will help find the group's funding resources and details on its further plans, Sabah al-Nouman, a spokesman to the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), told Sputnik on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The arrest of Abdullah Qardash, one of the senior leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and a possible successor to ex-leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, will help find the group's funding resources and details on its further plans, Sabah al-Nouman, a spokesman to the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS), told Sputnik on Friday.

Late on Wednesday, Iraqi state media reported that the country's National Intelligence Service had detained Qardash, who occupied several senior positions with the IS. Following his arrest, the service said on Thursday that Qardash was in charge of manufacturing chemical weapons to attack Iraqi troops.

"Information provided by Qardash will help us to learn about the IS' financial resources and other important details on the group's leaders and its further plans," al-Nouman said.

Qardash was detained while staying in Syria as a result of the high-level coordination between the Iraqi intelligence services and the US-led coalition, which fights against the terrorist organization in the middle East, the spokesman noted, saying that the arrest of who could potentially be the next leader of the IS would weaken the group.

"Qardash is considered to be one of the most dangerous leaders. He was one of the possible candidates to succeed Baghdadi ... He was called a professor, as he had controlled the production process of chemical warfare agents and played a significant role in the terrorist organization's operations in Syria ... and in northern Iraq during the period of Mosul's occupation," al-Nouman said.

The spokesman added that the CTS would conduct more operations in the coming days in a bid to eliminate the group's remains, saying that most of its members were now living in the mountainous terrain in Iraq's western and northwestern parts.

In January, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing intelligence sources, that Abdullah Qardash is the nom de guerre of IS founding member Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, who was appointed as the new IS leader in October 2019, several hours after Baghdadi's elimination.

Baghdadi is claimed to have been killed as a result of a special operation by US Navy Seals in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib. US President Donald Trump confirmed Baghdadi's death and thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Syrian Kurds for their assistance in the operation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Trump Mosul Idlib Middle East January October 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.