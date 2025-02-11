Qassim Falcons Festival Draws Crowds With Thrilling Falconry Displays
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Qassim Falcons Festival in Al-Asyah Governorate, organized by the Qassim Municipality, witnessed a significant turnout of visitors on its second day. More than 40 participants displayed their falconry skills in a competitive and thrilling atmosphere.
A highlight of the event was the young falconer competition, endorsed by the Qassim governor.
It aims to introduce the younger generation to the art of falconry, teaching them about falcon care, training techniques, and traditional hunting methods, thus nurturing this heritage within them.
The festival also included various activities, such as dedicated spaces for families working in the cottage industry and specialized businesses, as well as booths from government agencies. These additions enhanced the overall cultural and heritage experience of the event.
