Qatar Agrees To Accommodate Netherlands' Afghan Embassy In Doha - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Qatar Agrees to Accommodate Netherlands' Afghan Embassy in Doha - Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Qatar has agreed to fulfill the request of the Netherlands to transfer its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan from Kabul to Doha, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Wednesday.

Kaag is on a visit to Doha to discuss Afghanistan with her Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The diplomats agreed on the importance of bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the restoration of stability in Afghanistan.

"We also agreed to temporarily relocate our @NLinAfghanistan embassy to Doha in #Qatar and discussed the strong Netherlands-Qatar bilateral relations," Kaag tweeted.

On August 31, the United States relocated its embassy from Kabul to Doha after officially completing its withdrawal from Afghanistan and ceding control of Hamid Karzai International Airport to the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia). Japan also moved its Afghan embassy to Doha later that day.

