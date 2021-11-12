Qatar Agrees to Act as Diplomatic Representative of US in Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Qatar has agreed to act as a diplomatic representative of the United States in Afghanistan in an arrangement reached with Washington, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an American official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Qatar has agreed to act as a diplomatic representative of the United States in Afghanistan in an arrangement reached with Washington, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an American official.

The arrangement will be inked later on Friday, but will come into effect on December 31, the report said.

The decision comes as the West remains reluctant to formally recognize the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

Under the agreement, Qatar will assign certain staff from its embassy in Kabul to a US Interests Section.

The United States would also continue its engagement with the Taliban through Doha, which is home to the group's political office.