Qatar Airways Asks Travelers Arriving In Doha From Iran, S.Korea To Self-Isolate

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:32 PM

Qatar Airways is set to ask all passengers arriving in Doha from coronavirus-hit Iran and South Korea to stay in a quarantine facility or self-isolate at home for two weeks, even if they are not showing virus-related symptoms, the airline said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Qatar Airways is set to ask all passengers arriving in Doha from coronavirus-hit Iran and South Korea to stay in a quarantine facility or self-isolate at home for two weeks, even if they are not showing virus-related symptoms, the airline said on Monday.

"In line with various global and local health warnings, all incoming passengers from Iran and South Korea whose final destination is Doha and are showing no symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus will be asked to stay in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days," Qatar Airways said in a press release.

The press release also said that if passengers arriving from Iran or South Korea would show symptoms related to the new coronavirus, then they would be transferred to the Communicable Disease Center at Doha's Hamad Medical Corporation.

South Korea, with more than 800 cases of the virus and eight coronavirus-related deaths, and Iran, with more than 60 cases and more than 10 deaths, have been hit hardest by the coronavirus outside China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Moreover, since Iran reported the first cases of the virus on its soil, several countries in the middle Eastern Region, namely Israel, Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait, also detected cases of the coronavirus. No cases of the virus have been registered in Qatar so far, according to the country's health ministry.

