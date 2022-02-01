UrduPoint.com

Qatar Airways, Boeing Ink Historic Deal For 34 Wide-Body 777-8 Freighter Aircraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Qatar Airways, Boeing Ink Historic Deal for 34 Wide-Body 777-8 Freighter Aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Qatar Airways on Monday signed an agreement with Boeing for the supply of 34 777-8 wide-body cargo aircraft with an option for 16 more in the future, the air carrier company said on Monday.

"Boeing today launched the new 777-8 Freighter and expanded its market-leading 777X and freighter families of jetliners with an order for up to 50 aircraft from one of the world's largest cargo carriers, Qatar Airways," Qatar Airways said in a statement. "Qatar Airways will be the 777-8 Freighter launch customer with a firm order for 34 jets and options for 16 more, a total purchase that would be worth more than $20 billion at current list prices and the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history by value."

Qatar Airways and Boeing have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a firm order of 25 Boeing 737-10 aircraft and purchase rights for 25 additional aircraft of this type, the statement said.

The total value of the Qatar Airways commitment for Boeing 737 Max aircraft is $7 billion.

The agreement was signed in the White House in the presence of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Ambassador Sheikh Mishaal bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the White House National Economic Council Brian Deese, and Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun, according to the release.

The deliveries of 777-8 freighters will commence in 2027, the release said.

Earlier in January, Qatar Airways announced the start of legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology & Construction division of the High Court in England over defects found on the surface of its Airbus A350 fleet, which resulted in 21 aircraft being grounded. Moreover, Qatar Airways refused to accept delivery of further Airbus aircraft. Airbus responded by initializing a procedure to cancel the entire contract for the delivery of 50 A321 Neo aircraft.

Related Topics

World Technology White House Company Qatar January Commerce From Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away Fro ..

US Moves Issue of Settling Ukraine Crisis Away From Minsk Agreements - Nebenzia

6 minutes ago
 Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance W ..

Russian Assets in UK May Be Frozen in Accordance With New Sanctions Bill - Truss

6 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits different areas of city ..

Deputy Commissioner visits different areas of city, inspects ongoing development ..

7 minutes ago
 China to boost satellite services, space technolog ..

China to boost satellite services, space technology application

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court up holds decision regarding a ..

Islamabad High Court up holds decision regarding auction of Dar's house

7 minutes ago
 Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Ch ..

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>