Qatar Airways, Boeing Ink Historic Deal for 34 Wide-Body 777-8 Freighter Aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Qatar Airways on Monday signed an agreement with Boeing for the supply of 34 777-8 wide-body cargo aircraft with an option for 16 more in the future, the air carrier company said on Monday.

"Boeing today launched the new 777-8 Freighter and expanded its market-leading 777X and freighter families of jetliners with an order for up to 50 aircraft from one of the world's largest cargo carriers, Qatar Airways," Qatar Airways said in a statement. "Qatar Airways will be the 777-8 Freighter launch customer with a firm order for 34 jets and options for 16 more, a total purchase that would be worth more than $20 billion at current list prices and the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history by value."

Qatar Airways and Boeing have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a firm order of 25 Boeing 737-10 aircraft and purchase rights for 25 additional aircraft of this type, the statement said.

The total value of the Qatar Airways commitment for Boeing 737 Max aircraft is $7 billion.

The agreement was signed in the White House in the presence of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Ambassador Sheikh Mishaal bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the White House National Economic Council Brian Deese, and Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun, according to the release.

The deliveries of 777-8 freighters will commence in 2027, the release said.

Earlier in January, Qatar Airways announced the start of legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology & Construction division of the High Court in England over defects found on the surface of its Airbus A350 fleet, which resulted in 21 aircraft being grounded. Moreover, Qatar Airways refused to accept delivery of further Airbus aircraft. Airbus responded by initializing a procedure to cancel the entire contract for the delivery of 50 A321 Neo aircraft.