Qatar Airways Flight With 21 US Citizens On-Board Departs Kabul - US State Dept.

A Qatar Airways' flight with 21 US citizens and 48 legal permanent residents departed the Kabul airport over the weekend as part of the ongoing evacuation operation from Afghanistan, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A Qatar Airways' flight with 21 US citizens and 48 legal permanent residents departed the Kabul airport over the weekend as part of the ongoing evacuation operation from Afghanistan, the State Department said on Monday.

"We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday, September 19th with 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents on board," the State Department said in a press release. "We will continue to help US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan."