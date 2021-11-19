UrduPoint.com

Qatar Airways Launches Regular Flights To Almaty - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) SULTAN, November 19 (Sputnik) - Qatar Airways has launched scheduled flights to Almaty, the Kazakhstan Investment and Infrastructural Development Ministry said on Friday.

"The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft ...

the service will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty to over 140 destinations, via Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar," the statement said.

The scheduled flights will be conducted twice a week, according to the statement.

In August, the Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov  reached an agreement with the Qatari authorities to launch direct flights between Doha and Almaty.

