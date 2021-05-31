UrduPoint.com
Qatar Airways Refunded Over $2Bln to Clients Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic - CEO

Qatar's national carrier Qatar Airways has returned over $2 billion to its passengers since the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic over flights canceled due to restrictions, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Sputnik on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Qatar's national carrier Qatar Airways has returned over $2 billion to its passengers since the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic over flights canceled due to restrictions, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Sputnik on Monday.

Representatives of the air company are among key participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will be held from June 2-5 in person at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.

"We have also given out over $2 billion worth of refunds due to COVID-19 since March [2020], further demonstrating that we honour our refund policy even when the aviation industry is in crisis.

As a result, we have gained a lot of trust and respect from customers and the travel trade industry that we support, and we feel that we are very well placed as the recovery kicks in," Al Baker said.

Earlier in the day, the CEO told Sputnik that the company has plans to boost its air transport network by the end of July 2021 by making over 1,200 flights in a week to more than 140 various destinations.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

