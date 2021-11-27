Qatar Airways Says Will Not Accept Travelers From South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique

Qatar Airways announced on Saturday it will not allow passengers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to board its flights due to the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant

"With immediate effect, passengers will no longer be accepted for travel from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique on #QatarAirways flights, we will continue to review the situation on a daily basis as new information becomes available from the WHO," the airline tweeted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations 32 which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.