UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Airways Starts Trials Of COVID-19 Digital Passports - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:39 PM

Qatar Airways Starts Trials of COVID-19 Digital Passports - CEO

Qatar Airways has started testing a COVID-19 digital passport developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Baker has said in an interview with Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Qatar Airways has started testing a COVID-19 digital passport developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Baker has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The airline will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as part of the delegation of Qatar, which is this year's guest country. The event will take place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

"As the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, the first airline in the middle East to begin trials of the innovative new IATA travel Pass 'Digital Passport' mobile app, and most recently, the first airline in the world to operate a flight with fully vaccinated crew and passengers - it is in our core to continuously be at the forefront of innovation, and to keep implementing the latest safety and hygiene measures both on board and on the ground," Baker said.

The Travel Pass app is said to allow travelers to document vaccine and test history with authorities at national borders and in airports.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of SPIEF-2021.

Related Topics

World Russia Mobile Qatar St. Petersburg Middle East Media Event From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's appeal t ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Eyes Bigger Space Role After US Lifts ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Hopes Iran's Future Increase in Oil Productio ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Has No Plans to Ban AstraZeneca, Janss ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

41 minutes ago

Food Basket counters to be set up in Rawalpindi di ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.