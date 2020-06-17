Qatar Airways to Defer Aircraft Supplies Until 2022 Amid Pandemic - Chief Executive

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Flag carrier Qatar Airways has canceled its plans for the purchase of aircraft until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a reduction in air travel around the world, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told the Sky news broadcaster on Wednesday.

Before the outbreak, the company ordered more than 200 aircraft, including 50 A321 neos from Airbus and 60 777Xs from Boeing.

"Quite a lot of them will be deferred," Al Baker said, adding that the company has already notified both manufacturers that it will not buy any aircraft this year and next year.

The chief executive also said that all the other aircraft, which the company ordered and were supposed to be delivered within the next two or three years, would be pushed back to as long as nearly eight to 10 years. If traffic increases, Qatar Airways may bring forward those delayed aircraft deliveries

Last week, Al Baker warned aircraft manufacturers that the airline could stop cooperating with them if they refused to give it a delay for the delivery of the aircraft.