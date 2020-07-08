Qatar Allows Shopping Malls to Open on Weekends as COVID-19 Spread Slows - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Qatar's government on Wednesday decreed that all shopping malls can open on weekends after a four-month break amid loosening restrictions, media reported Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The Qatar news Agency reported that the malls will be allowed to operate on Fridays and Saturdays henceforth. Sundays in Qatar are the first day of the week.

The government has begun to gradually lift restrictions as the daily number of cases is slowing down. However, the last stage of lifting restrictions is scheduled for September only if the number of cases can be further reduced.

As of Wednesday, Qatar has registered 101,552 cases of infection with 608 new ones added in the previous 24 hours. Over 96,000 have so far recovered while 138 people have died from the disease.