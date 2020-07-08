UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Allows Shopping Malls To Open On Weekends As COVID-19 Spread Slows - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Qatar Allows Shopping Malls to Open on Weekends as COVID-19 Spread Slows - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Qatar's government on Wednesday decreed that all shopping malls can open on weekends after a four-month break amid loosening restrictions, media reported Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The Qatar news Agency reported that the malls will be allowed to operate on Fridays and Saturdays henceforth. Sundays in Qatar are the first day of the week.

The government has begun to gradually lift restrictions as the daily number of cases is slowing down. However, the last stage of lifting restrictions is scheduled for September only if the number of cases can be further reduced.

As of Wednesday, Qatar has registered 101,552 cases of infection with 608 new ones added in the previous 24 hours. Over 96,000 have so far recovered while 138 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Died Qatar September Media All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

5 minutes ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

35 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.