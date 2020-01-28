UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Appoints New Prime Minister: State News Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Qatar appoints new prime minister: state news agency

Qatar's ruler appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, replacing veteran regime insider Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Qatar's ruler appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday, the state news agency reported, replacing veteran regime insider Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

No reason was given for the change and it is unclear if Sheikh Abdullah remains the interior minister after stepping down as prime minister.

New Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani previously headed up the office of gas-rich Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the government website.

"The emir issued Tuesday the emiri order number two of 2020, appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as prime minister. The emiri order shall be effective starting from its date of issue," the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The new PM previously worked in the gas industry and was educated in the United States before going on to work for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince, according to his official biography.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Qatar United States Gas 2020 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 5 (61%) Pakistanis agree that global war ..

2 minutes ago

South Sudan Seeks Russian Investment in Mining, Oi ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lea ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to enroll stud ..

2 minutes ago

WHO chief confident in China's epidemic prevention ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Registers First Case of Coronavirus in Man W ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.