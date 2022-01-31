UrduPoint.com

Qatar Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years Old - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Qatar Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old - Health Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Qatar's Health Ministry has approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, Qatari media reported on Sunday.

The ministry's decision was prompted by the evidence from recent studies that have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children and clinical evidence from countries that have already begun vaccinating children in this age group, the state Qatar news Agency said.

The dose administered to children will be one third of the dose used for older age groups, the QNA added.

Qatar has registered a record number of new cases since the start of the year ahead of the World Cup. Over 4,000 cases were confirmed in the country over the past 24 hours, including more than 500 cases among those who had returned from foreign trips, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has reached 626 people.

Currently, 40,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qatar, which has the population of 2.5 million, with 628 hospitalized.

Related Topics

World Qatar Sunday Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

7 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

16 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>