Qatar Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Qatar's Health Ministry has approved Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, Qatari media reported on Sunday.

The ministry's decision was prompted by the evidence from recent studies that have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children and clinical evidence from countries that have already begun vaccinating children in this age group, the state Qatar news Agency said.

The dose administered to children will be one third of the dose used for older age groups, the QNA added.

Qatar has registered a record number of new cases since the start of the year ahead of the World Cup. Over 4,000 cases were confirmed in the country over the past 24 hours, including more than 500 cases among those who had returned from foreign trips, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has reached 626 people.

Currently, 40,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qatar, which has the population of 2.5 million, with 628 hospitalized.