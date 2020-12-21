Qatar Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Qatari Ministry of Public Health late on Sunday issued an approval of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, the QNA state media reported.

The Gulf nation is set to receive the first batch of the vaccine on Monday, the news agency said on Twitter, adding that the decision follows the vaccine's approvals in other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The Omani Ministry of Health issued a license to import the vaccine to start a nationwide vaccination campaign.

Qatar's neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use earlier in December.

The Pfizer vaccine is the second one allowed to be administered in Qatar. A supply agreement with US biotechnology company Moderna for its vaccine was signed in late October.

In mid-November, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 candidate vaccine, developed jointly with German company BioNTech, concluded phase 3 clinical trials, with a declared efficacy level of 95 percent.

As of now, the Qatari health authorities has confirmed 142,001 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 243 fatalities and around 140,000 recoveries.