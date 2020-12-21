UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use - State Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Qatar Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Qatari Ministry of Public Health late on Sunday issued an approval of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, the QNA state media reported.

The Gulf nation is set to receive the first batch of the vaccine on Monday, the news agency said on Twitter, adding that the decision follows the vaccine's approvals in other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The Omani Ministry of Health issued a license to import the vaccine to start a nationwide vaccination campaign.

Qatar's neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use earlier in December.

The Pfizer vaccine is the second one allowed to be administered in Qatar. A supply agreement with US biotechnology company Moderna for its vaccine was signed in late October.

In mid-November, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 candidate vaccine, developed jointly with German company BioNTech, concluded phase 3 clinical trials, with a declared efficacy level of 95 percent.

As of now, the Qatari health authorities has confirmed 142,001 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 243 fatalities and around 140,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Import Canada Twitter German Kuwait Company Qatar Bahrain United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia October December Sunday Media Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

9 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

10 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

15 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

18 minutes ago

Imran Butt named in 17-player Test squad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.