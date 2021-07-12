UrduPoint.com
Qatar Aspires To Enable Inter-Afghan Dialogue For Fair Conflict Resolution - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed at a Monday meeting with US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, Doha's commitment to facilitate the inter-Afghan dialogue to achieve peace, according to a press statement

The officials had a meeting in Doha within Khalilzad's visit to the countries of Central and South Asia and the middle East, as attacks by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) raged in Afghanistan.

"During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the State of Qatar's efforts and role in mediating to achieve stability in light of the ongoing developments in the field, as well as its commitment to encourage dialogue between brothers in Afghanistan and facilitate peace talks until a just and lasting political settlement is reached in Afghanistan," the statement read.

Last week, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete. At the same time, Commanding General Austin Miller warned that the country might be on the path to civil war after Washington and its allies are through pulling out their troops.

At the moment, Afghanistan is facing a standoff between government forces and the Taliban, who reportedly took over 85% of the country. Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted across Afghanistan to prevent further takeover.

The inter-Afghan talks began in September of 2020, but the parties were unable reach agreement on key issues, in particular on a ceasefire between the troops.

