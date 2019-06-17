UrduPoint.com
Qatar Attends Arab Meeting In UAE Amid Gulf Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis

Qatar participated on Monday in an Arab coordination meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), amid preparations to hold a new session of dialogue between Arab states and China, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA)

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by Qatar's permanent representative to the Arab League, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Sahlawi.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by Qatar's permanent representative to the Arab League, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Sahlawi.

An Arab Coordination Meeting is slated for Tuesday as part of preparations for the "fifth session of the Arab-China Political Dialogue and the 16th session of the Senior Officials Meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum," QNA said.

Monday's meeting took place as the Gulf crisis has just entered its third year.

