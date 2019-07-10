Qatar Awards $2.2Bln Contract for Extra Air, Missile Defense Capability - Raytheon

Qatar has awarded two contracts valued at $2.2 billion to expand the nation's air and missile defense capability, Raytheon announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Qatar has awarded two contracts valued at $2.2 billion to expand the nation's air and missile defense capability, Raytheon announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The contracts, worth approximately $2.

2 billion, include the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, final certification of the AMRAAM�-Extended Range missile, and an unspecified quantity of additional Patriot fire units," the release said. "These awards are part of a larger agreement being pursued by the Qataris with the US government."

The awards are part of a larger $3 billion defense package Qatar is currently negotiating with the US government, the release said.