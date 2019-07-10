Qatar Awards $2.2Bln Contract For Extra Air, Missile Defense Capability - Raytheon
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:31 PM
Qatar has awarded two contracts valued at $2.2 billion to expand the nation's air and missile defense capability, Raytheon announced in a press release on Wednesday
"The contracts, worth approximately $2.
2 billion, include the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, final certification of the AMRAAM�-Extended Range missile, and an unspecified quantity of additional Patriot fire units," the release said. "These awards are part of a larger agreement being pursued by the Qataris with the US government."
The awards are part of a larger $3 billion defense package Qatar is currently negotiating with the US government, the release said.