Qatar Backs Any Constructive Efforts by UN to Settle Conflict in Syria - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Qatar supports any constructive efforts by the United Nations to settle the longstanding Syrian conflict, as well as the work of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The statement came after Pedersen called on Monday for the establishment of a new international format to settle the conflict in the middle Eastern country. The UN envoy, in particular, said that it should include the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Arab League states, the European Union and the remaining permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Qatar supports any constructive efforts by the United Nations to settle the Syrian conflict and the work of the UN special envoy for Syria. Qatar's position on the issue was also reflected in the recent joint statement by foreign ministers of Qatar, Russian and Turkey, which said that Doha contributed to the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by supporting .

.. Pedersen's efforts through his constant contacts with the Syrian movements and the delegates of the constitutional committee," a ministry representative said.

Last week, the foreign ministers of Turkey, Qatar and Russia discussed the Syrian conflict and expressed the willingness to support the peace efforts led by the United Nations in the country. After the talks, the top diplomats announced the decision to make the trilateral meetings on Syria a regular format, with the next round of negotiations set to be held in Turkey.

At the same time, the ministers noted that the format would not replace another trilateral platform ” Astana talks including Russia, Turkey and Iran. Qatar will be involved in solving humanitarian issues.