UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Backs Any Constructive Efforts By UN To Settle Conflict In Syria - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Qatar Backs Any Constructive Efforts by UN to Settle Conflict in Syria - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Qatar supports any constructive efforts by the United Nations to settle the longstanding Syrian conflict, as well as the work of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The statement came after Pedersen called on Monday for the establishment of a new international format to settle the conflict in the middle Eastern country. The UN envoy, in particular, said that it should include the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Arab League states, the European Union and the remaining permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Qatar supports any constructive efforts by the United Nations to settle the Syrian conflict and the work of the UN special envoy for Syria. Qatar's position on the issue was also reflected in the recent joint statement by foreign ministers of Qatar, Russian and Turkey, which said that Doha contributed to the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee by supporting .

.. Pedersen's efforts through his constant contacts with the Syrian movements and the delegates of the constitutional committee," a ministry representative said.

Last week, the foreign ministers of Turkey, Qatar and Russia discussed the Syrian conflict and expressed the willingness to support the peace efforts led by the United Nations in the country. After the talks, the top diplomats announced the decision to make the trilateral meetings on Syria a regular format, with the next round of negotiations set to be held in Turkey.

At the same time, the ministers noted that the format would not replace another trilateral platform ” Astana talks including Russia, Turkey and Iran. Qatar will be involved in solving humanitarian issues.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey European Union Qatar Astana Doha Same United States Top Arab

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

28 minutes ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

55 minutes ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

55 minutes ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAEâ€™s aspirations ..

1 hour ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

1 hour ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.