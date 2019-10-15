UrduPoint.com
Qatar Backs Turkey's Operation In Syria, Says Offensive Targets 'Kurdish Criminals'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

Qatar Backs Turkey's Operation in Syria, Says Offensive Targets 'Kurdish Criminals'

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Qatar supports Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria since it is specifically targeting "Kurdish criminals," Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said on Tuesday at the Global Security Forum in Doha.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched a controversial cross-border operation in Syria in an attempt to build a safe zone and push Kurdish forces Ankara believes to be terrorists from the border region. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe, with the United States going so far as to impose sanctions. France and Germany has meanwhile suspended arms sales with Turkey. As of Sunday, the fighting has reportedly killed dozens of civilians and forced more than 150,000 people to flee.

"Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria isn't an attempt to seize Syrian territory.

It targets Kurdish military groups that are have been proven to commit crimes against Turkey," Al-Thani said.

He also added that no one wanted to drive Kurds out of the region as they were friends of both Qatar and Turkey.

"But we can't ignore Kurdish criminals who act against Turkey. We have to try and understand not only Kurds but also Turkish authorities," the minister stressed.

From October 15-16, the Qatari capital is hosting the annual Global Security Forum. This year, the international conference is aimed at addressing the security challenges triggered by such widespread phenomena as disinformation. Officials and international experts have convened to discuss the most urgent and relevant international issues, namely Turkey's operation.

