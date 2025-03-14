Qatar Begins Supplying Electricity To Syria
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar provides reliable electricity supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic through the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in a gesture that aims to address the country's severe shortage in electricity production and enhance its infrastructure.
This Qatari initiative comes as part of an agreement signed by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to provide operational support if and when needed.
In a statement issued today, QFFD explained that the initiative will provide reliable electricity supplies, generating power from 400 megawatts of electricity daily and gradually increase production at the Deir Ali power plant in Syria. The electricity will be distributed to several Syrian cities, including Damascus, Rif Dimashq, As Suwayda, Daraa, Al Qunaitra, Homs, Hama, Tartus, Latakia, Aleppo, and Deir ez-Zur, contributing to the improvement of basic services and enhancing the stability of affected communities.
In this context, Director General of QFFD, Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti emphasized the importance of this collaboration in supporting sustainable development and enhancing regional solidarity. He stated, "This initiative represents an important step towards meeting Syria's energy needs and reflects a shared commitment among all parties to work collectively for the benefit of the region".
He added, "The State of Qatar, through the fund will continue to support the brotherly Syrian people, respond to their urgent needs, and strengthen their resilience to ensure a stable and prosperous future." This initiative reflects the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment and continuous support to the brotherly Syrian people in humanitarian and relief fields, contributing to recovery and reconstruction efforts, and ensuring the provision of essential services to achieve a more stable and prosperous future for all.
