UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Briefs UN Secretary-General On Air Breaches By Bahraini Fighter Jets - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Qatar Briefs UN Secretary-General on Air Breaches by Bahraini Fighter Jets - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Qatar has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council on violations by four Bahraini fighter aircraft that penetrated Qatar's airspace on December 9, the state-run QNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Qatari Permanent Representative to the United Nations Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani has forwarded a letter to Guterres and South Africa's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Security Council head, Jerry Matjila, with an official notice by the Qatari government on violations of the country's airspace by Bahrain's fighter jets via Qatar's territorial waters, QNA reported.

Doha has expressed its strong condemnation over these breaches and see them as a violation of the state's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. They are also capable of escalating tensions in the region, when couple with Bahrain's participation in the "unjust blockade and illegal measures against the State of Qatar."

These violations are not the first by Bahraini military aircraft, Doha recalled, adding that a repeat of such incidents indicates a disregard for international obligations by the kingdom, according to the letter.

Qatar calls on Bahrain to refrain from such "provocative and irresponsible actions" and abide by the UN charter, international laws and agreements. In the letter, Doha requested the UN to take the necessary measures in order to end such violations for the sake of maintaining international and regional peace, while affirming its legitimate right to respond to such acts and defend its borders.

In 2017, Bahrain, along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. Qatar has rejected all accusations of backing terrorism, saying that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.

Related Topics

United Nations Condemnation Egypt UAE Qatar Doha Same Bahrain South Africa Saudi Arabia December 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

51 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

57 minutes ago

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coron ..

51 seconds ago

Gamblers arrested in sialkot

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.