Qatar Briefs UN Secretary-General on Air Breaches by Bahraini Fighter Jets - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Qatar has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council on violations by four Bahraini fighter aircraft that penetrated Qatar's airspace on December 9, the state-run QNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Qatari Permanent Representative to the United Nations Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani has forwarded a letter to Guterres and South Africa's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Security Council head, Jerry Matjila, with an official notice by the Qatari government on violations of the country's airspace by Bahrain's fighter jets via Qatar's territorial waters, QNA reported.

Doha has expressed its strong condemnation over these breaches and see them as a violation of the state's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. They are also capable of escalating tensions in the region, when couple with Bahrain's participation in the "unjust blockade and illegal measures against the State of Qatar."

These violations are not the first by Bahraini military aircraft, Doha recalled, adding that a repeat of such incidents indicates a disregard for international obligations by the kingdom, according to the letter.

Qatar calls on Bahrain to refrain from such "provocative and irresponsible actions" and abide by the UN charter, international laws and agreements. In the letter, Doha requested the UN to take the necessary measures in order to end such violations for the sake of maintaining international and regional peace, while affirming its legitimate right to respond to such acts and defend its borders.

In 2017, Bahrain, along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. Qatar has rejected all accusations of backing terrorism, saying that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.