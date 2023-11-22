Open Menu

Qatar Burnishes Role As 'essential' Hostage Negotiator With Israel-Hamas Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Qatar burnishes role as 'essential' hostage negotiator with Israel-Hamas deal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The emirate of Qatar has further boosted its status as a specialist power in resolving delicate hostage situations by using its influence to help secure the release of hostages by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Analysts say Qatar has honed a careful balancing act, allowing it to marry warm relations with Western powers while keeping ties with radical groups and states regarded as pariahs even by close allies.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told AFP the breakthrough ceasefire deal on Wednesday morning had underlined the country's singular diplomatic position.

"This is what we can do that nobody else can do and this is us using all of our abilities," he said.

"We've geared the whole country towards this. If it doesn't work, all hell will break loose."

The West is increasingly using the influence of the small but gas-rich Gulf Arab state ruled by Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al-Thani in these situations, with the role of Qatar also crucial to the release in September of five Americans held by Iran.

While Egypt has traditionally in recent years served as the main mediator between Israel and Palestinian groups, and Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also made no secret of its desire to be involved, the focus was on Qatar helping to return hostages safely.

Behind the scenes, Qatar was triangulating between Israel and Hamas and Qatari ambassadors had met with the families of hostages around the world, Ansari said.

- Pitfalls -

"They know that there are children, there are women, there are families that are suffering every day, from the lack of information from the fact that they don't know what is happening with their family members right now. So it's a renewed sense of duty on us," he said.

Qatar has hosted Hamas's political office for more than 10 years but is also home to the largest US military base in the region.

"Qatar has an advantage that the other candidates for negotiation do not have: it has housed the political leadership of Hamas" for the last decade, said Hasni Abidi, director of the Geneva-based Center for Studies and Research on the Arab World and the Mediterranean.

Qatari money has helped Hamas pay the salaries of its civil servants, while the current emir's father and predecessor Hamad Ben Khalifa Al-Thani even visited Gaza in 2012.

It is the only entity that is authorised to negotiate on behalf of Hamas and the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement, Abidi added.

But the position is not without potential pitfalls for the Gulf state. Two weeks into the conflict in Gaza, the US cautioned its ally that there could be "no more business as usual with Hamas".

Related Topics

World Business Israel Iran Turkey Egypt Gaza Qatar Money Tayyip Erdogan September Women Family All From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

18 minutes ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

1 hour ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

2 hours ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

2 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World