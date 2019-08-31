UrduPoint.com
Qatar Calls For End Of Military Confrontation In Yemen's South - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:42 AM

Qatar Calls for End of Military Confrontation in Yemen's South - Foreign Ministry

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged Yemenis to immediately stop fighting in the country's south and return to national dialogue

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged Yemenis to immediately stop fighting in the country's south and return to national dialogue.

"Qatar is saddened by the unfolding military confrontation in Aden and Abyan ... Recent events have proved the absurdity of this war, therefore Qatar calls on all forces in Yemen to listen to the voice of reason, to follow the interests of their people and to further break down social ties, as well as to immediately stop the military confrontation and return to the results of the national dialogue agreed upon by political forces and all representatives of the Yemeni people," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation in the Aden area in Yemen escalated in early August when the government forces and southern separatists, which had previously been allied, engaged in clashes.

Saudi Arabia, supporting the government at the helm of the international coalition, which includes the United Arab Emirates among other states, interfered in the situation, calling on the sides to settle their disagreements. Still, the clashes continued, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition.

The armed conflict between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action in support of the government.

