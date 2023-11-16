Qatar calls for international probe into Israeli raids on Gaza hospitals

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Qatar on Wednesday urged an international investigation into Israeli raids on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip, denouncing as a "war crime" Israel's latest operation inside Al-Shifa hospital targeting Hamas.

The Qatari foreign ministry in a statement called for "an urgent international investigation" including by the United Nations to look into "the targeting of hospitals by the Israeli occupation army".

Israeli forces raided and then combed through Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, before withdrawing and redeploying around its outskirts, a journalist trapped inside the facility told AFP.

Doha deemed the Israeli raid "a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws".

The Gulf nation, which has been leading mediation efforts towards a ceasefire and release of hostages, called on the "international community to take swift and decisive measures to hold Israel accountable, acting as a deterrent against further crimes targeting civilians".