Open Menu

Qatar Calls For International Probe Into Israeli Raids On Gaza Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Qatar calls for international probe into Israeli raids on Gaza hospitals

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Qatar on Wednesday urged an international investigation into Israeli raids on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip, denouncing as a "war crime" Israel's latest operation inside Al-Shifa hospital targeting Hamas.

The Qatari foreign ministry in a statement called for "an urgent international investigation" including by the United Nations to look into "the targeting of hospitals by the Israeli occupation army".

Israeli forces raided and then combed through Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, before withdrawing and redeploying around its outskirts, a journalist trapped inside the facility told AFP.

Doha deemed the Israeli raid "a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws".

The Gulf nation, which has been leading mediation efforts towards a ceasefire and release of hostages, called on the "international community to take swift and decisive measures to hold Israel accountable, acting as a deterrent against further crimes targeting civilians".

Related Topics

Army United Nations Israel Gaza Qatar Doha

Recent Stories

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

2 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

2 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

2 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

3 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

3 hours ago
Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

3 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

3 hours ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

3 hours ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

3 hours ago
 Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

3 hours ago
 HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts ..

HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts comprehensive evaluation at KK ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World