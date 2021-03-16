UrduPoint.com
Qatar Calls For New Ways Of Political Solution To Syria Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Tue 16th March, 2021 | 05:50 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Qatar believes it is time to create new ways for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Syria based on the findings of the first Geneva conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lolwah Al-Khater said at a virtual conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the start of war in Syria on the sidelines of a meeting of the Human Rights Council.

"Almost a decade has passed since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, and the humanitarian crisis and suffering of the Syrian people continue to this day," Al-Khater said.

"The time has come to create new paths for a real and comprehensive political solution and transformation in Syria, based on the conclusions of the first Geneva conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

It is necessary to ensure that the path to a real solution includes a fair political transformation, respect for human rights and the rights of civilians," she said.

During the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Qatar last week, the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Qatar agreed on regular trilateral meetings on Syria, as well as that Qatar would help Syrians to resolve humanitarian issues.

