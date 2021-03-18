Qatar Calls for Responsible US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Qatar is trying to facilitate the Afghan peace process by encouraging both the United States and the Taliban to achieve a withdrawal of the US forces as stipulated by the 2020 agreement between the sides, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Qahtani said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, US President Joe Biden told ABC news that it would be "tough" for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline for the pullout of troops from Afghanistan, as per the deal. Later, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid responded by stating that "the Doha agreement should be implemented.

"It is an ongoing process and we are trying to help, to encourage both sides to have responsible withdrawal and to reduce violence significantly to pave the way for a peace settlement in Afghanistan," Qahtani told reporters on the sidelines of the conference on Afghanistan that is taking place in Moscow.

The United States and the Taliban signed their agreement last February. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abating violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe haven for terrorists.