UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Calls On All Sides To Exercise Restraint After Soleimani Killing In US Airstrike

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Qatar Calls on All Sides to Exercise Restraint After Soleimani Killing in US Airstrike

Doha called on all sides to exercise restraint and keep Iraq away from violence following a US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Doha called on all sides to exercise restraint and keep Iraq away from violence following a US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Qatari Foreign Ministry urges all sides to show restraint, in order to free Iraq, its citizens and the people of the region of the vicious cycle of violence and the consequences of direct or indirect conflict escalation," it said on Twitter.

Despite the difference in attitudes toward Iran, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia also asked all parties to remain calm in the aftermath of Soleimani's assassination.

Soleimani was killed near the Baghdad airport in the early hours of Friday in a drone attack.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Soleimani's killing.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Twitter Iraq Baghdad Doha Bahrain Saudi Arabia All From Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

CPEC's 2nd phase starts with establishment of SEZs ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate accidents

3 minutes ago

ATP Cup results

3 minutes ago

India deprives minorities of basic rights: Firdous ..

26 minutes ago

540g Hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

17 minutes ago

Davis scores 46 to lead Lakers over Pelicans, Hard ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.