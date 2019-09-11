UrduPoint.com
Qatar Calls On Saudi Arabia To Cooperate With Kuwait To Resolve Gulf Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:08 PM

Qatar Calls on Saudi Arabia to Cooperate With Kuwait to Resolve Gulf Crisis

Qatar calls on Saudi Arabia to present evidence of its accusations against Doha to independent international agencies and to cooperate with Kuwait in order to support its mediation efforts to help resolve the ongoing crisis in the Persian Gulf, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Qatar calls on Saudi Arabia to present evidence of its accusations against Doha to independent international agencies and to cooperate with Kuwait in order to support its mediation efforts to help resolve the ongoing crisis in the Persian Gulf, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Qatar had been working against the interests of Riyadh for over 20 years, adding that it had severed diplomatic ties with Doha to protect the kingdom's national security from terrorism and extremism.

"Qatar is committed to the international rule of law. At every turn it has chosen to cooperate with international legal mechanisms in order to bring a peaceful resolution to this dispute. Qatar calls upon KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] to do the same: to have the courage to submit its allegations and supposed evidence to the scrutiny of independent international bodies and to cooperate with the ongoing Kuwaiti mediation efforts to find an end to this crisis," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the resolution of the crisis in the Persian Gulf will bring benefits to all interested sides.

"A resolution to this crisis and the lifting of the illegal blockade imposed upon Qatar since 5 June 2017 will benefit not only Qataris, but Saudis who also have been suffering because of the measures the Government of KSA has taken against Qataris," the statement said.

Kuwait has long been leading mediation efforts in hope of ending the Gulf region crisis that broke out back in June 2017 when several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Riyadh also pinned the blame on Doha for the alleged support of Iran-backed militants. Since then, Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade.

Qatar repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies.

