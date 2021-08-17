UrduPoint.com

Qatar Calls On Taliban To Protect Civilians

Qatar's foreign minister called on the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha to ensure civilians in Afghanistan are protected, during a meeting in the Gulf state on Tuesday

The latest call followed a meeting in Doha between the minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and the head of the Taliban's political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

"The meeting reviewed the latest security and political developments in Afghanistan, stressing on the protection of civilians, intensifying the necessary efforts to achieve national reconciliation, working for a comprehensive political settlement and a peaceful transfer of power," Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The importance of preserving the gains made by the Afghan people" was also discussed, it added.

