Qatar Calls to Ensure Security of Politicians Detained in Mali - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Qatar's Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern over the situation in Mali, where a military coup took place on Tuesday, and called to ensure security of detained government officials, according to the ministry's statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The state of Qatar expresses serious concern about the recent events in the Republic of Mali," the ministry said.

Qatar "stresses the need to ensure the sovereignty of state institutions and compliance with the law, as well as the security of government officials currently in custody," it said.