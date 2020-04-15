UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Confirms First Virus Cases At World Cup Sites

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Qatar confirms first virus cases at World Cup sites

Qatar reported five coronavirus cases among workers on three World Cup stadiums on Wednesday, the first to be confirmed among those involved in 2022 tournament projects

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Qatar reported five coronavirus cases among workers on three World Cup stadiums on Wednesday, the first to be confirmed among those involved in 2022 tournament projects.

The Gulf nation has reported a total of seven deaths, 3,711 COVID-19 infections and 406 recoveries since March 6 but had not previously disclosed any cases at World Cup sites.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has confirmed that two staff members who work for an SC Contractor on the Al-Thumama Stadium project have tested positive for COVID-19," organisers said in a statement to AFP.

"In addition, three workers, one working on the Al-Rayyan Stadium project and two on the Al-Bayt Stadium project have tested positive."

Related Topics

World Qatar March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

52 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.