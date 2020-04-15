Qatar confirms first virus cases at World Cup sites

Qatar reported five coronavirus cases among workers on three World Cup stadiums on Wednesday, the first to be confirmed among those involved in 2022 tournament projects

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Qatar reported five coronavirus cases among workers on three World Cup stadiums on Wednesday, the first to be confirmed among those involved in 2022 tournament projects.

The Gulf nation has reported a total of seven deaths, 3,711 COVID-19 infections and 406 recoveries since March 6 but had not previously disclosed any cases at World Cup sites.

"The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has confirmed that two staff members who work for an SC Contractor on the Al-Thumama Stadium project have tested positive for COVID-19," organisers said in a statement to AFP.

"In addition, three workers, one working on the Al-Rayyan Stadium project and two on the Al-Bayt Stadium project have tested positive."