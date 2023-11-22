Open Menu

Qatar Confirms Israel, Hamas Reach Deal On Four-day Truce, Hostage Release

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Qatar confirms Israel, Hamas reach deal on four-day truce, hostage release

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Qatar confirmed on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a four-day humanitarian pause in exchange for the release of 50 hostages in Gaza.

"The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension," Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement," it added.

Qatar has been engaged in weeks of intense, behind-the-scenes negotiations aimed at freeing some of the 240 hostages held in Gaza in return for a temporary ceasefire and access for humanitarian aid.

