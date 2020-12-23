Qatar Confirms Readiness to Take Part in SPIEF in 2021 as Guest Country - Lavrov

Qatar has reaffirmed its readiness to join the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2021 as a guest country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, following talks with his Qatari counterpart

This year's edition of the annual forum, which was due to have taken place in June, was canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had an agreement that Qatar would be a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which was slated for June of this year.

For obvious reasons, this did not happen because the forum was postponed, but today our Qatari friends have confirmed that they are ready to assume this role when the event takes place, hopefully, in 2021," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow.

SPIEF is an annual Russian business event held in St. Petersburg since 1997.