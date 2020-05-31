Qatar Confirms Record 2,355 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Qatar has registered a record 2,355 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to 55,262, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In addition, no new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the middle Eastern country, and the death toll stayed at 36.

At the same time, Qatar has also confirmed a record number of recoveries in the past day ” 5,235 patients have fully recovered, taking the total to 25,839. As of now, Qatar has 29,387 active COVID-19 cases.

According to health authorities, new cases have been registered among foreign workers and Qatari citizens.

Despite the high infection rate, Qatar is allowing most businesses to reopen from Sunday on, except for the ones inside big shopping malls.