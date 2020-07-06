Qatar coronavirus cases pass 100,000 mark

Qatar passed the milestone of 100,000 coronavirus cases on Monday, the health ministry said, as the country presses ahead with plans to re-open its economy

"Measures taken to tackle COVID-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus," the ministry of public health said in a statement, adding there were a total of 546 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

"We are seeing a rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks and this is due to the peoplewho were infected at the height of the virus several weeks ago."Qatar has continued to reopen segments of its economy in recent weeks subject to strict social distancing measures as the average daily number of new cases has continued to fall.