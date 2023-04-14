UrduPoint.com

Qatar Deems Reports On Syria's Possible Return To Arab League To Be 'Speculation' - Doha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Qatar Deems Reports on Syria's Possible Return to Arab League to Be 'Speculation' - Doha

Qatar considers media reports about the possible restoration of Syria's membership in the Arab League (LAS) to be "speculation," Qatari Prime Minister Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Qatar considers media reports about the possible restoration of Syria's membership in the Arab League (LAS) to be "speculation," Qatari Prime Minister Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani said on Thursday.

"Qatar's position is clear. There were reasons for suspending Syria's membership in the Arab League ... For us, these reasons still exist," the prime minister said in an interview with Qatar's broadcaster, adding that media reports about Syria's return to the LAS were "speculation."

The prime minister noted that the Syrian crisis should be resolved politically.

On Tuesday, Al-Hadath broadcaster reported that the Gulf Cooperation Council of six Gulf Arab nations will meet on Friday to discuss Syria's return to the LAS. Foreign ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the UAE city of Jeddah to discuss Syria with Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, the report said.

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed to reporters in Doha that top Qatari diplomat Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani would be present for the Arab Gulf meeting on Syria but said that Qatar's position on its readmission remained unchanged.

On Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf told Sputnik that Iraq has always supported Syria's return to the LAS and maintains this position to date.

The 22-nation League is split on whether to let Syria in after its membership was suspended over the 2011 unrest. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been reportedly trying to convince Qatar and Kuwait that Syria should be readmitted in time for the May summit.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists. The same year, the West and the LAS imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Egypt Iraq UAE Kuwait Jeddah Oman Qatar Split Doha Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates May Media Government Top Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

22 minutes ago
 SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

35 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

51 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

46 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.