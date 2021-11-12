UrduPoint.com

Qatar Does Not Consider Normalizing Ties With Syria 'Right Now' - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:19 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Qatar does not plan to normalize its ties with Damascus, and support political process to solve the ongoing conflict in the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Friday.

"We view that normalizing with (Bashar) Assad regime is not a step that we are thinking of or considering right now and we believe that (for) all the crimes he has committed against his own people he needs to be held accountable," Al-Thani said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

However, Al-Thani said Qatar supports a peaceful political transition in Syria with the support of the UN Security Council resolution 2254.

The decade-long conflict in Syria erupted as a wave of the so-called Arab Spring protests spread across the middle East and North Africa. The conflict has since turned into a full-scale war between opposition and terrorist groups seeking to topple the Assad government.

