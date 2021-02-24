UrduPoint.com
Qatar, Egypt Hold First Bilateral Talks Since 2017 To Normalize Relations - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 AM

Qatar, Egypt Hold First Bilateral Talks Since 2017 to Normalize Relations - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Qatar and Egypt held on Tuesday the first talks in more than 3.5 years in Kuwait to normalize relations since the Saudi Arabia summit in early January, when the Arab countries that boycotted Qatar agreed to resolve the conflict with Doha, the Qatar news Agency reported.

The meeting discussed measures to be taken to strengthen joint work and bilateral relations, as well as to fulfill the desires of their peoples in building security and stable development.

The countries expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting the last Gulf Summit, as well as to Kuwait for its efforts to overcome the split and its desire to promote joint Arab efforts.

Earlier, the delegations of the UAE and Qatar also held talks in Kuwait to normalize relations after they were severed in 2017 after accusations by Arab countries against Doha of supporting terrorism.

