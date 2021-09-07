UrduPoint.com

Qatar Emir Discusses Efforts To Strengthen Security In Afghanistan With US State Secretary

Tue 07th September 2021

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, they spoke about Afghanistan after the seizure of power in the country by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), the Qatari Emir's office said in a statement.

"They discussed the development of events in Afghanistan and the efforts being made to strengthen security and stability in that country," the office said.

It said the ministers conveyed to the Emir of Qatar the gratitude and appreciation of the US President for the efforts of Qatar to support the peace process in Afghanistan and the key role in the evacuation of US citizens, citizens of allied countries and Afghans from the country, as well as for peace talks in Doha between the Taliban and the United States, and Qatar's diplomatic role in maintaining peace in the region.

