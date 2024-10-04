Open Menu

Qatar Emir Pledges Support For Lebanon Under 'brutal Attacks'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressed his "full support" for Lebanon Thursday and said he ordered that emergency aid be provided in the face of Israel's offensive against Hezbollah.

"I affirm the State of Qatar's full support for Lebanon and its brotherly people against the brutal attacks they are being subjected to," the emir said on social media platform X.

"I have directed rapid action and the provision of all necessary resources to provide humanitarian and relief support to all displaced persons and those affected by this aggression.

Israel has shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon, where heavy bombing has forced hundreds of thousands to flee.

The bombing has killed more than 1,000 people, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

"The failure of the international community to stop the war on Gaza was a green light to expand the conflict," Sheikh Tamim said.

Israel Social Media Gaza Qatar Lebanon

