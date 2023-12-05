Open Menu

Qatar Emir Slams 'shameful' Inaction On Gaza War

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Qatar emir slams 'shameful' inaction on Gaza war

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Qatar's ruler hit out at what he labelled "shameful" international inaction over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as he opened a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha on Tuesday.

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said.

Qatar was a key mediator in negotiations that resulted in the release of scores of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinians prisoners and humanitarian aid access during a seven-day truce which ended on Friday.

Both Hamas and Israel have blamed each other for the end of the humanitarian pause and renewed violence in the territory.

The Qatari ruler said his country was "constantly working to renew" the truce, which he added was "not an alternative to a permanent ceasefire".

He called for "an international investigation into the massacres committed by Israel" and condemned the targeting of civilians of all nationalities and religions.

