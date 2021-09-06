UrduPoint.com

Qatar Envoy Says Gaza Aid To Flow Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:41 PM

Qatar's envoy to Gaza said Monday that aid from his country will be distributed soon in the Palestinian enclave, including to employees of the Hamas government

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar's envoy to Gaza said Monday that aid from his country will be distributed soon in the Palestinian enclave, including to employees of the Hamas government.

Qatari support is considered a crucial lifeline for impoverished Palestinians living in Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, the year Hamas Islamists took power.

Before the latest Gaza conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in May, the flow of funds from Qatar was considered vital to maintaining relative calm between the Jewish state and the Islamists.

