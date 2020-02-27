UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Evacuating Qatari, Kuwaiti Citizens From Iran Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - QNA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:00 AM

Qatar Evacuating Qatari, Kuwaiti Citizens From Iran Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - QNA

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has ordered to evacuate Qatari and Kuwaiti citizens from Iran due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in that country, the Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

Earlier, the Qatari government said no coronavirus disease cases had been registered in the country yet.

The number of cases in Kuwait has reportedly reached 26.

Related Topics

Iran Kuwait Qatar From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

6 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

6 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

6 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

7 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

8 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.