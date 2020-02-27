Qatar Evacuating Qatari, Kuwaiti Citizens From Iran Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - QNA

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has ordered to evacuate Qatari and Kuwaiti citizens from Iran due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in that country, the Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

Earlier, the Qatari government said no coronavirus disease cases had been registered in the country yet.

The number of cases in Kuwait has reportedly reached 26.