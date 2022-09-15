Qatar Eyeing Expanding Cooperation on LNG Production Abroad With ExxonMobil, Total - Doha

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Qatar is planning the expansion of cooperation with American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobile and French energy company TotalEnergies on the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Wednesday.

"We took a risk by investing in liquefied natural gas with the ExxonMobil and Total companies, but both companies have helped us develop this industry, and we are going to strengthen our cooperation in the coming decades, including projects outside of Qatar," Al Thani told French magazine Le Point.4

EU countries are negotiating with Qatar, the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in the world, to increase gas supplies to Europe in a bid to abandon Russian energy resources due to the conflict in Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that the European Union had opened a mission in Qatar to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.