Qatar FM says talks with Saudi break 'stalemate'

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):Qatar's foreign minister has voiced optimism over ending a rift with Saudi Arabia, saying early talks had broken a "stalemate" but Doha was unwilling to alter ties with Turkey as a pre-condition.

Saudi Arabia along with its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017.

"There (is) some progress... We have broken the stalemate of non-communication to starting communication with the Saudis," Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"Honestly, from our perspective in Qatar, we want to understand the grievances. We want to study them and to assess them and to look at thesolutions that can safeguard us in the future from any other potential crisis."